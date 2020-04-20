Movies & TV
Sherlock Recap: ‘A Scandal in Belgravia’
Sherlock sits humming at the intersection between our sulky obsession with the Victorians, our fascination with the idea that information is in the very air we’re breathing, and our fear that other people could use that information to harm us. There’s a lot to be beguiled by in this series.
This was not an uncontroversial episode of Sherlock. But I’m going to leave the elephant over in that corner until we’re ready to attend to its full-trunkèd pachyderm wail of fail. In the meantime… The great thing about watching – and reviewing – Sherlock is it doesn’t trigger any of the usual questions about adaptation. We don’t have to deal with the translation of highly revered nineteenth century prose into the idiom of Doctor Who and that show where the giant boxing gloves knock people into the swimming pool. This is the match of early twenty-first century TV and Arthur Conan Doyle: trash calling to trash across the echoing century which divides them. Geek culture hasn’t so much appropriated Sherlock Holmes as taken back what rightfully belonged to them, thank you very much. It may well turn out that the entirety of steampunk was an expedition of geeks into the Victorian period in search of where they had left Sherlock, and trying to blend in whilst they were there.
This is why the atmosphere of Sherlock so often feels so right. It’s brilliantly balanced between frantic action and deep analysis, which is to say there’s no discernible analysis and plenty of action. One of Conan Doyle’s best tricks was to give the reader the impression they were glimpsing the hidden web of logical connections which hold the world together, when in fact they were watching a coke addict chase a luminous dog across Yorkshire. With a gun. (I’d point out which of them had the gun, but y’know we’re very careful about SPOILERS round here, so that grammatical ambiguity is all part of the service.)
The BBC Sherlock splendidly captures the tingling sense that everything around us is brimming over with secrets if we could only see them. And of course in this version we can actually see them. Sherlock sits humming at the intersection between our sulky obsession with the Victorians, our fascination with the idea that information is in the very air we’re breathing, and our fear that other people could use that information to harm us. There’s a lot to be beguiled by in this series.
Unfortunately beguiled would be a lousy state where this episode is concerned. I’m not the first to take a swing at A Scandal in Belgravia. Amongst others, the blogger Stavvers has done a number on it, pointing out that it’s quite something when the gender politics of a TV adaptation are more regressive and sexist than the 120 year-old source. The whole episode reeked of the worst kind of sniggering self-congratulation. Adler was the one woman whom Holmes respected and admired, who humbled him by beating him at the game and then handing his stake back. In this version she developed an embarrassing crush on him and descended to the digital equivalent of doodling “Mrs. Irene Holmes” on her exercise book. A Scandal in Belgravia was incapable of imagining female power as anything but sexual manipulation (“I know what he likes” ad nauseam), unable to conceive of female violence as anything but kink or groin shot. Adler seemed to be invoked in order to silence, humiliate and exorcise her from the series.
Conan Doyle’s work can justly be accused of being a boys’ club, and there are plenty of young men in nice suits and posh accents in Sherlock. Indeed the show seems worryingly convinced that everything will be OK so long as such men are in charge. But it’s harder to stomach the other kind of boys’ club which peeps out of this show – the resentful postfeminist backlash which yearns to humiliate women and put them “back in their place”. If this is the Revenge of the Nerds I’ve heard so much about, it’s a lousy cause and it’s going to find a lot more angry women where the likes of Stavvers came from. And Sherlock needs to sort itself out in a hurry.
House Recap: ‘The C-Word’ (Season 8, Episode 19)
That wasn’t as bad as I feared. Wilson’s alive (for now) and it looks like next week he buys himself a shiny red corvette. The other patient of the week is a little girl with a genetic disorder that will eventually kill her, and while the team can’t fix that, they do cure her current illness, and her feuding parents are able to make at least a temporary peace. All in all, this was a sweet – at times almost saccharine – and fairly low-key episode, not the grim horror I feared.
The opening sequence made me worry that the show’s creators had declared all-out war on the audience’s heartstrings. Not only does it feature a cute 6-year-old girl with a fatal illness, it actually takes place on a merry-go-round. Dad and daughter are at the park, and he gives in to her pleas to ride the merry-go-round by herself, if she promises not to tell her mother. The over-protectiveness cues us in that not all is right; not only does Wilson have cancer, our patient of the week is Little Nell. As Dad films her on the merry-go-round, she develops a bloody nose, then disappears from sight.
OK, nobody’s watching (or reading about) this episode for the little girl and her screwed up genes. And as soon as the credits are over, we find Wilson waiting to meet with his oncologist. House joins him, explaining that since Wilson always showed up when House insisted on being left alone, he’s now doing the same for Wilson. He’s taken some time off to support Wilson, and the team will have to deal with the patient on their own. Wilson immediately sets about proving that doctors do, in fact, make the worst patients, interrupting and dominating the doctor, demanding the most aggressive course of treatment available, and walking out in search of “a doctor with balls” when the doctor hesitates.
The team’s having their own experience along these lines – the medical expert who is sitting in on the case is also the girl’s mother, apparently because she’s on “Eric” terms with Foreman. Mom is deeply freaked out that her daughter was allowed on a merry-go-round. She and the girl’s father have split up, largely due to tensions over the girl’s illness, as we learn when Mom blames the girl’s latest crisis on heavy-metal poisoning picked up in Dad’s run-down apartment. The little girl’s familiarity with hospitals shows when Adams lamely explains that MRI stands for “Magic Really-Cool Images,” and the girl promptly corrects her. Just how familiar the girl is with medical procedures is revealed when Chase decides to check out Mom’s home first – she has a medical lab in the basement with a fridge full of an experimental drug and play area for the girl nearby.
For what may be the last time, someone says it could be lupus.
Back to House and Wilson. House finds Wilson in his (Wilson’s) office, complaining of a headache. House says that they don’t have to have sex, sometimes it’s just nice to cuddle. And I think that line works because it’s not just a shout out to fans’ fantasies, but also the way House would actually talk about this relationship. (Note – the headache probably has something to do with the shots they did the night before.) Wilson is adamant about pursuing the most aggressive form of chemotherapy, even though House points out that it has about a one in three chance of killing him. This really freaks me out – while I am fortunate to have had very little experience of anything cancer-related, I’m actually as much or more afraid of the treatments as I am of the disease.
But Wilson is determined to destroy the village in order to save it, and he’s obtained the necessary drugs, and stockpiled supplies. He answers House’s arguments by showing him the souvenirs he’s kept to remind himself of patients he’s lost, while reciting the allegedly hopeful recovery statistics for each form of cancer. He’s determined not to die slowly in a hospital. House tells him he’s an idiot, but if he’s going to do this, they’ll do it at House’s place.
Before we get there, we see Adams and Chase with Foreman, confronting Mom with the experimental drug. She says she tested it on herself before dosing her daughter, and she’s kept up with all the research. Foreman points out that drug trials contain more than one person for a reason, and that the researcher who was about to publish has cancelled because it seemed the drug was causing renal failure in rats.
Which actually works quite well as a segue, raising the issues of home treatments born of desperation, and the dangers of even helpful drugs. Wilson and House toast Wilson’s chemotherapy with martinis, as jazz so vintage it may actually be ragtime plays on House’s stereo. He’s also made soup. Wilson has something to tell him. “If it’s that you’re secretly gay for me, everyone’s always assumed that,” replies House. No, Wilson is just grateful House is taking this risk while still on parole. House explains that he’s scouted out places to dump the body “if all this goes south.” “I’ve always enjoyed Trinity Park,” notes Wilson. And the gallows humor here works for me. Wilson notes he always expected it would be his wife or kids with him in a situation like this. House: “Are they holding the life support cord or thumbing through your will?” As the drugs kick in, House serves up a syringe full of morphine, and changes the jazz to a classic Afro-Cuban beat.
We spend some time back at the hospital watching the parents fight over the girl, then come back to Wilson waking up, sick and disoriented, to find a boy with a vaguely familiar face watching him intently. The robot in the boy’s hand identifies him as the thyroid cancer patient who died at eight after Wilson assured him and his family the disease had a 96% survival rate. It’s a classic little horror-movie sequence, ending with the boy turning into House as Wilson’s hallucination fades.
Back at the hospital, the mother finally excuses herself from the case, and everyone thinks it’s Lyme disease. If Mom was upset about the merry-go-round, wait until she hears about the trip into the woods.
House is out of morphine, but is willing to share his Vicodin. He claims to have plenty on hand, but out of sight of Wilson, he counts out the remaining capsules and switches to bourbon. In the depths of his pain and humiliation (adult diapers are mentioned, but I won’t go into that), Wilson starts raging against the universe. If he’d known this would happen to him, he’d have been like House – a misanthropic ass who brings pain into the lives of all around him. Wilson brings some pain into House’s life with that line, judging by his expression. It gets worse. If he’d been like House, he’d have known he deserved this. Ouch. But that’s one of things that I’ve loved about this show – its willingness to show the damage people do to each other unawares. House, at least, is aware of what he does.
At the hospital, Chase seems to have emerged as the team’s leader, and he gets this week’s lightbulb moment, realizing that the girl has a tumor in her heart. He even gets to explain it in voiceover as we get computer-animated corpuscles swooshing by for what may be the last time. Again, do we get the animated body-cam when the diagnosis is especially interesting, or when there’s time to fill?
In House’s apartment, the camera lingers on Wilson’s deathly-pale arm until we finally see his fingers twitching. House wakes up and gets him a glass of water. Wilson awkwardly raises the subject of things he may have said the night before. House tells him to “turn the bromance down a few notches” and assures Wilson he stopped listening after Wilson confessed his fear of dolphins. Wilson wonders if he’s now experienced the kind of pain House lives with all the time.
A short time later, we see them stepping off the elevator at Princeton-Plainsboro, looking fairly normal, parting with a vague promise to meet for lunch. But, alone in his office, Wilson opens his laptop and the strains of Journey’s “Any Way You Want It” fill the room. House has created a slideshow depicting the unconscious and/or delirious Wilson dressed in funny outfits (leis, sunglasses, a sombrero), posed with House and two hookers in bikinis. Which for once is really, really, sweet.
Nicely done, I thought. House’s deep concern for Wilson, and his willingness to act as his friend’s caretaker for once, came through without being over the top, or occasioning any massive transformation of House’s character. It showed he has it in him to be caring, but that doesn’t mean he’s suddenly going to be that way all the time. And morphine, jazz, and gallows humor are exactly what House would use to express that caring. I also always like seeing Wilson’s carefully hidden dark side. As someone who’s temperamentally more like House, I’m always intrigued to see what’s really going on in the minds of apparent saints.
Next week, a Corvette, and a guy who wants to cut his own head open.
Mad Men Recap: “At the Codfish Ball” (Season 5, Episode 7)
Sunday’s Mad Men was a bit of a doozie, and I’m late to the ball due to a crazy weekend. So here we go.
The women of Mad Men are what make the show worthwhile for me – and this was a very lady-centered episode. Particularly, the focus was on mothers and daughters, on seeking mama’s approval while struggling against the parameters your parents set for you. Sally, Megan, and Peggy are having mommy issues – which, knowing their respective mothers, is not a surprise.
The episode opens on a grungy dorm hallway, in which two kids play some semblance of lacrosse as a toweled boy sidles past. Who should come to pick up the hall phone, but Glen, Betty’s former nemesis and Sally’s “former” friend? He asks Sally if she’s bought the new “Spoonful album,” and she says, “It’s all over the radio,” which tells us this song has hit the top 40 (the airwaves are now firmly entrenched in that scary rock’n’roll of the 60s). Sally has stretched the phone cord across the hallway, and Pauline immediately trips over it. As “Bluto” rolls around on the floor moaning about her ankle, Sally bosses Bobby into getting her water and keeping her calm. She later tells everyone Pauline tripped over one of Gene’s toys – a lie designed, even years later, to keep Betty from knowing what was really happening with Glen. Of course, since Pauline broke her ankle, Bobby and Sally yet again migrate to Manhattan to Don and Megan’s apartment.
(Speaking of Betty, her obvious absence in this episode could be considered either a major flaw, or a very purposeful move from the writers – she’s no mother to Sally.)
Megan’s parents Emile (Ronald Guttman) and Marie (Julia Ormond, in a gorgeous casting move) are in for a visit, bringing with them their myriad problems. One of the first things we hear from Emile is a tossed slur: “Have a drink,” he tells his wife, “become nice again.” Since Sally doesn’t like fish, Megan, ever the dutiful wife and nanny (though I wouldn’t go so far as to say “mother”) produces spaghetti for dinner. Marie remarks with a sad smile, “I used to make spaghetti for Megan.” Then the pretty, sexy, sad Frenchwoman imbibes enough to stagger away from the table and pass out with a lit cigarette. Removing the butt tenderly from her mother’s fingers, Megan finds herself blessed with a brilliant idea. (more…)
100 Greatest Gangster Films
100 Greatest Gangster Films: Charley Varrick, #78
Few filmgoers noticed Charley Varrick when it came out in 1973. After all, The Godfather, that ultimate game-changing gangster film, had been released a year earlier. So who was going to fuss over this nugget about a small-time bank robber fleeing with the mob’s money?
Plus, 1973 happened to be an amazing movie year. The Sting. The Exorcist. American Graffiti. Serpico. Mean Streets. High Plains Drifter. More than a dozen terrific films debuted in one of the deepest eras ever in American film.
So this little gem arrived in theaters that October and disappeared within three weeks, drawing less than $6 million at the box office. It was quickly forgotten.
Now, thanks to Universal Studios rummaging through the attic and releasing the DVD in 2010, Charley Varrick can be enjoyed by new generations of movie fans. This time, we advise you not to miss it. It may not have the breadth of the Top 25 finishers on our list, but it’s a gritty sleeper of a crime story, cleverly cast and sufficiently nasty and bleak.
The story centers on the title character played by Walter Matthau, who strays a long way from his usual grump-with-a-heart-of-gold acting persona. Charley and his crew hold up a bank at a desolate New Mexico crossroads. But things go awry when a sheriff’s deputy gets too curious, and before you know it a pair of cops, the bank guard and two of Charley’s accomplices—including his wife—get gunned down in the ensuing shootout.
Charley and his lone surviving accomplice, Harman (Andrew Robinson), escape with a saddlebag they expect to contain a few thousand bucks. To their amazement, the tiny bank has just coughed up $765,000. Harman is elated. Charley, older and wiser, knows better.
Harman: “We lucked out.”
Charley: “More like crapped out. It’s 10-to-1 this stuff belongs to the Mafia. This is gambling money, skimmed off the top. Whore money. Dope money.”
Harman: “What’s the difference?”
Charley: “The difference is that the Mafia kills, you moron. No trial, no judge. They never stop looking for you until you’re dead. I’d rather have 10 FBIs looking after me.”
Charley’s instincts are correct. The mob hires an icy, pipe-smoking hit man named Molly (Joe Don Baker). His assignment (delivered in a Mission: Impossible-style tape-recorded message) is to hunt down the thieves, kill them and bring back the money.
A tense cat-and-mouse game ensues, with Molly tracking the duo. Charley keeps conniving ways to evade the paid killer and Harman keeps undermining those schemes by blowing his cool or climbing into a bottle of whiskey. We won’t give away the double-crosses and triple-crosses that make this movie work except to say that whenever you think you’ve got it figured out . . . well, assume you probably don’t.
Give credit to the film’s producer/director—Don Siegel (Dirty Harry, Hell is for Heroes, Escape From Alcatraz), who knew how to craft a dark action story and how to create a morally ambivalent hero you end up rooting for. Siegel typically worked with macho leading men like Clint Eastwood, Steve McQueen and Lee Marvin. Casting the droll, hangdog Matthau—better known for his comic roles in films like The Odd Couple—in the lead was a risky move. It works because the great actor was smart enough to play the character as a serious, calculating and subdued man—the anti-Oscar Madison, as it were.
You may recall Andrew Robinson—the actor playing Charley Varrick’s cohort Harman—as the maniacal Scorpio Killer from Dirty Harry. In that classic, he hires a hood to punch his face into hamburger, hoping to make it appear like he’s the victim of police brutality. In this movie, he endures another brutal face mashing. Hey, unlike Matthau, some actors can’t escape typecasting.
HIT: Joe Don Baker is downright scary in his role as mob hit man—slapping women, pushing over old men in wheelchairs, stalking his prey with a sneer and a puff of his pipe. It’s his most intimidating role this side of Buford Pusser in Walking Tall.
MISS: The original movie was filmed in Panavision and boasts beautiful New Mexican vistas. Cropping it to fit the TV screen creates too many pan-and-scan moments and occasional claustrophobia.
CASTING CALL: The script was written with Clint Eastwood in mind for the lead, following Eastwood’s collaboration with Siegel in Dirty Harry. Eastwood reportedly turned down the role because he could find no redeeming qualities in the film’s protagonist.
WHAT THEY WROTE AT THE TIME: “The casting of Matthau in this key role helps tremendously. Though Charley is tough enough to walk away from his wife’s death without showing much emotion, the character is inhabited—maybe even transformed—by Matthau’s wit and sensitivity as an actor. If the role were played by someone else, Charley Varrick would be something else entirely.”—Vincent Canby, New York Times
BET YOU DIDN’T KNOW: Siegel claimed Matthau contributed to the movie’s box office failure by telling everyone that he neither liked it nor comprehended it. One note Matthau sent to the director said, “I have seen it three times, and am of slightly better than average intelligence (120 IQ), but I still don’t quite understand what’s going on. Is there a device we can use to explain to people what they’re seeing?”
We would disagree with Matthau on that one.
GOOF: Because the movie was shot out of sequence, the length of Charley’s sideburns varies from scene to scene.
VIOLENCE LEVEL: Not high, although there’s more brutality aimed at women than we’re used to. One bleeds to death after getting shot. Another gets slapped in the face and, somehow, finds that a turn-on to have sex with a stranger.
BODY COUNT: Nine—six by gunshot (including one suicide), one by off-screen beating, one by detonation and one by getting run over with a car.
“I KNOW THAT GUY”: Corrupt bank chairman Maynard Boyle is played by Canadian stage actor John Vernon. You may recognize him from his role as San Francisco’s mayor in Dirty Harry or as rebel officer Fletcher in The Outlaw Josey Wales. We’ll almost guarantee you’ll spot him as the bullying Dean Wormer from 1978’s frathouse comedy classic Animal House.
BEST LINE: Maynard Boyle, warning wimpy branch manager Harold Young (Woodrow Parfrey) that the mob will suspect him of being an insider in the heist of his own bank: “They’re going to try to make you tell where the money is. They’re going to strip you naked and go to work with a pair of pliers and blow torch.”
The quote was paraphrased 20 years later in Pulp Fiction by Quentin Tarantino, who said he found Charley Varrick to be “inspiring.” Indeed, Tarantino even borrowed the name Maynard for one of Pulp’s subterranean characters—the guy who, along with motorcycle cop Zed, gets promised that same “medieval” pliers-and-blow-torch treatment.
REPEATED WATCHING QUOTIENT: Neither exciting nor inspiring enough to put into your Netflix queue more than once a decade.
DON’T FAIL TO NOTICE: The bank secretary that Varrick seduces and beds is played by actress Felicia Farr. She was the longtime, real-life wife of actor Jack Lemmon, who costarred with Matthau in 10 movies. We can’t imagine that Lemmon enjoyed watching that scene.
IF YOU LIKED THIS, YOU’LL LIKE: No Country for Old Men, the 2009 Oscar winner for Best Motion Picture, which also centers on a guy reluctantly in possession of mob money and trying to stay one step ahead of an intractable killer. You can decide for yourself who’s the more frightening hit man, Javier Bardem or Joe Don Baker. It’s close.
***
Join us as we count down the greatest gangster movies of all time — a new entry every Thursday! Click here to see what you’ve missed so far.
[Reprinted from The Ultimate Book of Gangster Movies by George Anastasia and Glen Macnow. Available from Running Press, a member of The Perseus Books Group. Copyright © 2011.]
Kethry
May 29, 2012 at 3:46 am
I gotta say, the thing that ticked me off most about Irene was the shift in her alignment. Canon!Irene was fairly well Chaotic Good – yes, she was somewhat disreputable, yes, she was holding onto a picture that could get somebody Very High Up in a lot of trouble and that probably isn’t the nicest thing she could do, but instead of using said picture For Evil(tm) she promised it would be her eyes only, wished the fellow well, and faffed off with her young man. BBC!Irene is Neutral Evil – she wants to use the information she has, she wants to be one of the powers of the nation, and she’ll use whatever contacts she can acquire to get herself there. That got me angrier, even, than her actions, and than her having to be saved by Sherlock. (I read a fix-it fic that had her change the password TO “Sher” purely to get a hook in him, like Grif suggests, and I found that incredibly believable.) That far of an alignment shift is just…guh. “Sherlock” got some kudos from me for Mrs Hudson being a sly badass and the upgrade to Molly being Sherlock’s ace-in-the-hole, but I’m still squirmy about their stance on girls in general. I hope they step up the equality in Season 3.
Oh, and the dominatrix thing didn’t bug me as terribly much as what she did with it. Being in the scene myself, the INCREDIBLE lengths in which she violates professional ethics (and yes they exist) hurt me deeply. It feels like watching a psychologist use their training to make people codependent on them, or a doctor using painkillers they know are addictive to get their patients coming back. It’s utterly, unbeLIEVably wrong. I’m not sure she’s technically a sex worker – being a dominatrix does not automatically involve sex, as the pros I know have confirmed – but even if she was I can’t imagine that what she’s doing doesn’t utterly violate the standards of the profession. Ugh.
Helen
May 25, 2012 at 11:02 pm
Late, oh well …
I don’t see people saying that you should ignore everything that’s happened in feminism since the original story – just that, well, if you’re going to outright compare Sherlock!Irene with original!Irene, it’s valid to bring up the attitudes of the Victorians to the original, to say that it makes sense to try to keep the same sense of disreputability or outsiderness (and to be fair, most people who talk incorrectly about Victorian attitudes towards actresses/opera singers are repeating what they’ve been told and/or confusing the entertainment elite with the chorus, not just making things up to besmirch the Victorians). And it works for some of us, even some of us who are also feminists who talk about sexism a lot of the time and are angry about many things in modern life and the media! As shown in the comments here, it’s very easy to describe either version as feminist or pathetic.
The fact that it’s been a while and everyone has seen a million reviews they disagree with (on both sides, I’m sure) doesn’t really help matters. To some of us it starts looking like having a character doing sex work or using sexual power makes her dreadful, when it’s really the trend that should be criticized.
Jem Bloomfield
May 9, 2012 at 5:51 am
Thanks for the comments, everyone: I’m not surprised people have strong views on this one! I thought I’d better come below to line to point out a couple of things which seem to be clouding the issue.
Firstly, it’s nonsense to say that Victorian female performers were “one step up from prostitution” or regarded as “filthy and disgusting”, particularly the kind of high-profile opera singer that Conan Doyle made Irene Adler. I appreciate the concerns for my historical education, and I’m never happier than when wittering on about the Victorian theatre or combing through nineteenth century newspapers, but that claim won’t stand up. It might have been the case in the seventeenth century, but not in the late nineteenth, when these stories were published. To suggest otherwise is just projecting modern hang-ups onto those big bad parent figures “The Victorians” whom we want to shock.
Secondly, as Chai Latte points out, this show was produced and screened in the twenty-first century, so don’t have any option but to see it with twenty-first century eyes. If we were reading the original stories there’s a case to be made for understanding the constraints of the time (though that still doesn’t involve deciding that anything goes and time excuses all…!) But this is a modern show, and we inevitably read it as such.
It’s also a little strange to argue that the writers are forced by historical parallels into doing anything: they seem very happy to “historicise” some aspects of the stories, and leave others just where they are. So Irene “has” to be a dominatrix, because that’s an accurate translation (it really isn’t) of her original role? But the show’s still about two professional-class white men with nice accents – no-one’s troubled to “translate” that into the more diverse demographics of modern Britain. I’m not arguing that they should, only it’s not convincing to suggest that this is a total “translation” (whatever that might involve)into the modern world, which is “forced” to do certain things because of its source material. Come to think of it, Chai Latte’s also right about the nationality issue: Irene was American, wasn’t she? What would have happened if the show had “translated” that as an ex-Imperial nation whose rising power Britain finds profoundly disturbing on a social and economic level…
Thanks again for the comments – keep ’em coming! It’s always fascinating to see what totally different impressions one TV show can produce!
Aleema
May 9, 2012 at 5:40 am
I agree completely. So insulting that the 1800s Addler is much more feminist than the modern-day interpretations. Even the Sherlock Holmes movie killed her off (for no other reason than they wanted a new love interest) and tied her on a leash to Moriarty.
Insulting to her character and to women in general. So sick of the “sex as a weapon” trope for women characters. It’s not empowering, it stereotypes women as being manipulative and impresses upon us that our greatest asset is our (naked) body, not our minds.
Chai Latte
May 8, 2012 at 8:01 pm
I’m confused about some of the comments–we are discussing a modern-day adaptation, so why do modern day feminist concepts not apply? I would think they’d apply even MORE.
Added note: loving a man is NOT an antifeminist act. Let’s just get that shit out of the way right now. Also, even in the original ‘Scandal in Bohemia’, we aren’t given much information on Godfrey Norton, Irene’s husband–who’s to say he wasn’t a great guy? Why couldn’t she and her husband have set off to have their own adventures together?
(Which, in the amazing Irene Adler Mystery series by Carole Nelson Douglas, is precisely what they do. These books are the way Irene SHOULD be written, so if you haven’t read them, I highly recommend these books.)
Irene being a dominatrix could have been done well, but the fact is, Moffat & Gatiss aren’t really known for writing really progressive female roles. If this was what we were going with, it could have been done well–but only if someone else had written it. These were the wrong guys for the job, full stop.
I mean, this is 2012. Women do all sorts of things. Irene could have been a badass government assassin, a doctor, a barrister, a nuclear physicist, a journalist–the sky’s the limit, really. So it seems really unimaginative to make her a sex worker, in the way that they chose to write it.
One thing that bothers me about BBC’s Sherlock and the films with RDJ is that they both have Irene getting mixed up with Moriarty. She was WAAAAAAY too smart for that shit; her outwitting Sherlock was her own doing–no one else got credit for that but her. She didn’t NEED anybody’s help, especially not Moriarty’s. She didn’t NEED anyone to rescue her. (For the record, in the original story, Godfrey did *not* rescue her, or at least, it’s never implied that he did.
Oh, and this is a relatively minor quibble in the grand scheme, but I am unbelievably pissed that Irene is not American.
Jo
May 7, 2012 at 8:51 pm
I haven’t read the original so I can’t comment on Irene Adler’s character there, but I have to say I was also disappointed with the sexual politics in this. Firstly the way Sherlock has to rescue her in the end annoyed me. But what frustrated me more was the whole sexuality thing, as you rightly point out. Why does being a powerful women immediately mean she has to be so highly sexualised that her character almost is nothing else? The image this shows is that of a woman whose only tool is her sexuality. Other than that, she’s nothing. Aargh. It seems Moffat has a bit of a problem writing female characters who aren’t mothers or highly sexual.
It’s not that there is anything wrong with being sexual, or sexually liberated, or wanting to have sex as much as possible. But every now and then I’d like to see a character who manages to be strong and powerful and smart without being sexy. Where are the awesome asexual characters?
deb
January 2, 2013 at 10:49 pm
I felt the very same way as you, Jo. You are spot on and, in fact, it put me of fhe whole series even though I thought Cumberbatch was so good in it, now I don’t like any of them.
Lauren
May 7, 2012 at 2:38 pm
I’m soooooo disappointed in the show. Please, please, be more progressive so I can lust over Watson and Holmes without feeling like a traitor.
Lucia Davies
May 7, 2012 at 1:07 pm
I cannot agree more with Griff.
Learn your history before you impose 21st century feminism on what was a very Victorian attitude.
Doyle was modern for his time as was his protagonist. By admiring Irene Adler as THE woman the original Sherlock Holmes demonstrated no prejudice against what was considered a profession just one step up from prostitution.
If that was not a plus for women, what would have been?
No, this Irene is a very modern woman and nothing less than making her a high class escort or, as in this case, a dominatrix, would have had the same startling effect that Doyles’ original would have caused at the time.
I would suggest it is you who is belittling her.
Maggie May
May 7, 2012 at 12:41 pm
Original Irene was an opera singer & “adventuress”–a word utterly untranslatable in the modern world. But she gave up the opera career, then outwitted Sherlock & escaped to obscurity as a respectable Victorian matron. I wonder if they moved back to her original home–New Jersey…
New Irene “beat” Sherlock but the original rather slight story wouldn’t fill in a 90 minute program. So she had further adventures & Moriarty was mentioned again. He’ll return!
How convenient that this series debuted so long ago in the UK–New Years Day 2012. Bloggers have had ample time to find other bloggers to tell them how to interpret the show–rather than interpreting it themselves…
I found it beautiful, stylish, intelligent entertainment. But I’m not looking for role models or moral lessons.
Griff
May 7, 2012 at 4:35 am
Honestly…the original Ms. Adler won by becoming a housewife, running into the protecting arms of her hubby? How’s that for feminism? No, Irene has power over people – men and women alike – by having them help her when she needs it. She wins in the end by once again keeping people interested. This time it is Sherlock, and it is a victory when you force a sociopath to protect you. Remember her smile in the end? She beat him right there, and she knew it.
Why she had to be a dominatrix? In the original story she was a singer. It was seen as just as filthy and scandalous as being a dominatrix today. It was not an honorable profession then, and Steven Moffat did not degrade this Irene Adler when you compare her to the original. Learn a little history before you try to use modern days views and values on Victorian England.