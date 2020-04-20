Movies
Trailer Watch: The Expendables 2
Whatever you felt about the The Expendables, you are meant to feel ten times over about the sequel. That is about the most substantial analysis this trailer can stand.
Here it is, bloodhounds! Lionsgate has finally released a full-grown trailer for The Expendables 2, the sequel to Sylvester Stallone’s shameless and already beloved action team-up, and perhaps the most comprehensive genre ensemble piece since It’s A Mad Mad Mad Mad World. Watch first, and then we can talk.
[youtube]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQf3YP8p85I[/youtube]
Given the familiar ground we are treading here, this trailer lends itself to economical dissection.
1) Here there be ziplines! And jungles even more reminiscent of Predator.
2) Stallone and Statham are sticking with their trademark “standoff” banter. Fair enough.
3) This is a big year for the Hemsworth family. While Chris hoards Comic-Con prestige in The Avengers and the long-delayed Cabin In The Woods, little brother Liam is making equally titanic strides in the major franchise market as Gale in The Hunger Games movies and the young Turk sniper presumably under Sly Stallone’s wing in the freshly tweaked Expendables posse.
4) Dolph Lundgren really is back! It wasn’t all just a wonderful dream.
5) Jason Statham gets the costumed set piece, along with a ludicrous one-liner, that until this point in history always went by default to Arnold Schwarzenegger. What gives? The mainstream acceptance he has enjoyed since the previous film has apparently prompted Statham to lighten up on the straight man act. Right on.
6) Jet Li abides.
7) Multi-vehicle confrontations in all three dimensions. Dangerous rumblings of Rambo III. Spicy!
8) Jean-Claude van Damme: Supervillain. Res ipsa loquitur.
9) To star in a film, Chuck Norris only requires one split-second appearance in the trailer. The second will be given to him as a tribute.
10) Jason Statham and airboats? Wait, time out! How did I miss that Simon West of The Mechanic is directing in Stallone’s stead? Sweet! Capable hands! I’m no longer worried about this movie at all. I’m also choosing not to remember Con Air.
11) Oh, that explains it! In return for giving up the “man and knife” quip, Schwarzenegger gets to yell “I’m back!” and tear the door off a Smartcar.
12) There goes that darned aeroplane again.
THE DOWNSIDE: Still no discernible traces of Powers Boothe, Michael Biehn, or Kurt Russell. Not even Peter Weller, for crying out loud! And couldn’t they have sublet Tom Hardy from Christopher Nolan for one day of shooting? The optimist in me views it as room for the hypothetical Expendables trilogy to grow yet more astounding. Hopefully one or more of these guys will appear early on in an Executive Decision-style prank. You know what I’m talking about. If you’re still reading this, you do.
Whatever you felt about the The Expendables, you are meant to feel ten times over about the sequel. That is about the most substantial analysis this trailer can stand. I know I will be at the front of the line when the film arrives to batter audiences senseless on August 17, 2012.
[youtube]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZeOT3b6Pg4[/youtube]
100 Greatest Gangster Films
100 Greatest Gangster Films: Charley Varrick, #78
Few filmgoers noticed Charley Varrick when it came out in 1973. After all, The Godfather, that ultimate game-changing gangster film, had been released a year earlier. So who was going to fuss over this nugget about a small-time bank robber fleeing with the mob’s money?
Few filmgoers noticed Charley Varrick when it came out in 1973. After all, The Godfather, that ultimate game-changing gangster film, had been released a year earlier. So who was going to fuss over this nugget about a small-time bank robber fleeing with the mob’s money?
Plus, 1973 happened to be an amazing movie year. The Sting. The Exorcist. American Graffiti. Serpico. Mean Streets. High Plains Drifter. More than a dozen terrific films debuted in one of the deepest eras ever in American film.
So this little gem arrived in theaters that October and disappeared within three weeks, drawing less than $6 million at the box office. It was quickly forgotten.
Now, thanks to Universal Studios rummaging through the attic and releasing the DVD in 2010, Charley Varrick can be enjoyed by new generations of movie fans. This time, we advise you not to miss it. It may not have the breadth of the Top 25 finishers on our list, but it’s a gritty sleeper of a crime story, cleverly cast and sufficiently nasty and bleak.
The story centers on the title character played by Walter Matthau, who strays a long way from his usual grump-with-a-heart-of-gold acting persona. Charley and his crew hold up a bank at a desolate New Mexico crossroads. But things go awry when a sheriff’s deputy gets too curious, and before you know it a pair of cops, the bank guard and two of Charley’s accomplices—including his wife—get gunned down in the ensuing shootout.
Charley and his lone surviving accomplice, Harman (Andrew Robinson), escape with a saddlebag they expect to contain a few thousand bucks. To their amazement, the tiny bank has just coughed up $765,000. Harman is elated. Charley, older and wiser, knows better.
Harman: “We lucked out.”
Charley: “More like crapped out. It’s 10-to-1 this stuff belongs to the Mafia. This is gambling money, skimmed off the top. Whore money. Dope money.”
Harman: “What’s the difference?”
Charley: “The difference is that the Mafia kills, you moron. No trial, no judge. They never stop looking for you until you’re dead. I’d rather have 10 FBIs looking after me.”
Charley’s instincts are correct. The mob hires an icy, pipe-smoking hit man named Molly (Joe Don Baker). His assignment (delivered in a Mission: Impossible-style tape-recorded message) is to hunt down the thieves, kill them and bring back the money.
A tense cat-and-mouse game ensues, with Molly tracking the duo. Charley keeps conniving ways to evade the paid killer and Harman keeps undermining those schemes by blowing his cool or climbing into a bottle of whiskey. We won’t give away the double-crosses and triple-crosses that make this movie work except to say that whenever you think you’ve got it figured out . . . well, assume you probably don’t.
Give credit to the film’s producer/director—Don Siegel (Dirty Harry, Hell is for Heroes, Escape From Alcatraz), who knew how to craft a dark action story and how to create a morally ambivalent hero you end up rooting for. Siegel typically worked with macho leading men like Clint Eastwood, Steve McQueen and Lee Marvin. Casting the droll, hangdog Matthau—better known for his comic roles in films like The Odd Couple—in the lead was a risky move. It works because the great actor was smart enough to play the character as a serious, calculating and subdued man—the anti-Oscar Madison, as it were.
You may recall Andrew Robinson—the actor playing Charley Varrick’s cohort Harman—as the maniacal Scorpio Killer from Dirty Harry. In that classic, he hires a hood to punch his face into hamburger, hoping to make it appear like he’s the victim of police brutality. In this movie, he endures another brutal face mashing. Hey, unlike Matthau, some actors can’t escape typecasting.
HIT: Joe Don Baker is downright scary in his role as mob hit man—slapping women, pushing over old men in wheelchairs, stalking his prey with a sneer and a puff of his pipe. It’s his most intimidating role this side of Buford Pusser in Walking Tall.
MISS: The original movie was filmed in Panavision and boasts beautiful New Mexican vistas. Cropping it to fit the TV screen creates too many pan-and-scan moments and occasional claustrophobia.
CASTING CALL: The script was written with Clint Eastwood in mind for the lead, following Eastwood’s collaboration with Siegel in Dirty Harry. Eastwood reportedly turned down the role because he could find no redeeming qualities in the film’s protagonist.
WHAT THEY WROTE AT THE TIME: “The casting of Matthau in this key role helps tremendously. Though Charley is tough enough to walk away from his wife’s death without showing much emotion, the character is inhabited—maybe even transformed—by Matthau’s wit and sensitivity as an actor. If the role were played by someone else, Charley Varrick would be something else entirely.”—Vincent Canby, New York Times
BET YOU DIDN’T KNOW: Siegel claimed Matthau contributed to the movie’s box office failure by telling everyone that he neither liked it nor comprehended it. One note Matthau sent to the director said, “I have seen it three times, and am of slightly better than average intelligence (120 IQ), but I still don’t quite understand what’s going on. Is there a device we can use to explain to people what they’re seeing?”
We would disagree with Matthau on that one.
GOOF: Because the movie was shot out of sequence, the length of Charley’s sideburns varies from scene to scene.
VIOLENCE LEVEL: Not high, although there’s more brutality aimed at women than we’re used to. One bleeds to death after getting shot. Another gets slapped in the face and, somehow, finds that a turn-on to have sex with a stranger.
BODY COUNT: Nine—six by gunshot (including one suicide), one by off-screen beating, one by detonation and one by getting run over with a car.
“I KNOW THAT GUY”: Corrupt bank chairman Maynard Boyle is played by Canadian stage actor John Vernon. You may recognize him from his role as San Francisco’s mayor in Dirty Harry or as rebel officer Fletcher in The Outlaw Josey Wales. We’ll almost guarantee you’ll spot him as the bullying Dean Wormer from 1978’s frathouse comedy classic Animal House.
BEST LINE: Maynard Boyle, warning wimpy branch manager Harold Young (Woodrow Parfrey) that the mob will suspect him of being an insider in the heist of his own bank: “They’re going to try to make you tell where the money is. They’re going to strip you naked and go to work with a pair of pliers and blow torch.”
The quote was paraphrased 20 years later in Pulp Fiction by Quentin Tarantino, who said he found Charley Varrick to be “inspiring.” Indeed, Tarantino even borrowed the name Maynard for one of Pulp’s subterranean characters—the guy who, along with motorcycle cop Zed, gets promised that same “medieval” pliers-and-blow-torch treatment.
REPEATED WATCHING QUOTIENT: Neither exciting nor inspiring enough to put into your Netflix queue more than once a decade.
DON’T FAIL TO NOTICE: The bank secretary that Varrick seduces and beds is played by actress Felicia Farr. She was the longtime, real-life wife of actor Jack Lemmon, who costarred with Matthau in 10 movies. We can’t imagine that Lemmon enjoyed watching that scene.
IF YOU LIKED THIS, YOU’LL LIKE: No Country for Old Men, the 2009 Oscar winner for Best Motion Picture, which also centers on a guy reluctantly in possession of mob money and trying to stay one step ahead of an intractable killer. You can decide for yourself who’s the more frightening hit man, Javier Bardem or Joe Don Baker. It’s close.
***
Join us as we count down the greatest gangster movies of all time — a new entry every Thursday! Click here to see what you’ve missed so far.
[Reprinted from The Ultimate Book of Gangster Movies by George Anastasia and Glen Macnow. Available from Running Press, a member of The Perseus Books Group. Copyright © 2011.]
Movies
Movie Review: The Avengers
Not to compare actors to superheroes, but this cast could easily have exploded in our faces; like their characters, each of these actors is famous in his or her own right. Some are A-list while others hover just below, and it takes a persuasive genius (shall we call Whedon a Nick Fury of sorts?) to gather them and get them to fight for a common cause.
The Avengers
Directed by Joss Whedon
Screenplay by Joss Whedon
Starring:
Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson
How long is The Avengers? 142 minutes.
What is The Avengers rated? PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action throughout, and a mild drug reference.
Whedon pits hero against hero against villain in one of the smartest, funniest, and most exciting action movies in the last few decades.
Over the last half decade, Marvel has embarked on a massive superhero journey, explaining over half a dozen films the origins of the Avengers, a superhero supergroup comprised of Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo replacing Edward Norton), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). No matter your thoughts on the preceding movies (Iron Man 2 was not very good and Thor was stupid but fun), you’re bound to adore this weekend’s brilliant culmination, the Joss Whedon nerdfest – and I mean that in the best way – The Avengers.
When fans heard Whedon might be connected to this movie, much rejoicing was heard across the internet. This is the man who brought you “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Firefly,” and Serenity. Whedon is a bloody genius with ensemble casts and witty, intelligent dialogue – which tells you all you really need to know about The Avengers. Obviously I’m going to continue, because that’s what I’m here for – but first and foremost know that the film’s screenplay is nothing short of brilliant.
There’s no slow build to action in The Avengers. In the opening moments Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson, of whom we caught a glimpse post-credits in Iron Man 2) debarks from an aircraft with his assistant, Agent Hill (Cobie Smulders), and we’re thrown into world-in-jeopardy action from the first five minutes. Dr. Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård) has been assisting S.H.I.E.L.D., an international peacekeeping organization, to build a pipeline from space through which clean energy will flow like manna from heaven. Ostensibly. Unfortunately, at the end of the pipeline is, well, outer space. And who should be attracted to this open door like a moth to flame, but Loki (Tom Hiddleston), brother of Thor and son of Odin, who is poised to take his “rightful” place as ruler of earth. Loki, a boy king, petulant, cruel, and vengeful, will force the people of earth to bow to him; after all, we are made to be ruled. After a short, gripping battle, Loki escapes after veritably hypnotizing Hawkeye and Selvig.
“As of this moment, we are at war,” Fury says solemnly, and Fury closes his metaphorical fist, bringing together all our major players. Dr. Bruce Banner, who hasn’t had a “Hulk smash” incident in over a year, is treating the sick in Calcutta. Tony Stark is living in bliss with Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) in the upper floors of Stark’s latest, greatest monument to himself, Stark Tower. Natasha Romanoff is doing what she does best – interrogation – in Russia. Steve Rogers, awakened after 70 years trapped in ice, has no idea what to do with himself so demolishes punching bags and mourns the death of his sweetheart. Fury sends Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) to gather the unwilling, largely unstable troops and load them aboard the helicarrier. After the earthbound heroes track down Loki, Thor pops in from the heavens to try to save the day on his own terms – which of course irks the mortals.
What follows is what we’ve really been waiting for; we didn’t pay to see how the superheroes band together – no, we want to see them fight each other. Of course, each battle between our reluctant heroes is better than the last – and they aren’t simply thrown together Mortal Kombat-style for the sake of box office dollars. Authentic, clever dialogue segues into the superhero equivalent of fisticuffs. This is where Whedon excels – he gives his casts, no matter how large, generous character development. His actors seem to have ample time to step comfortably into their characters. In the case of The Avengers, these guys are military experiments, radiation survivors, supergeniuses, and demigods. Each feels vastly different from the others about his position in the world. With egos this big, something’s bound to come undone – but in Whedon’s hands, it’s not only a pleasure to watch the interactions between our heroes, it’s also absurdly exciting.
In a further twist, it turns out S.H.I.E.L.D. isn’t actually in this battle for anything so innocent as clean energy; WMDs are the name of the game. “A nuclear deterrent,” as Stark says, “’cause that always calms everything down.” After Loki escapes his cage, scattering the Avengers to the four winds and murdering a secondary but beloved player, the heroes have a reason to fight. An army from outer space soars through a portal over New York City, and the S.H.I.E.L.D’s Council sends orders to nuke Manhattan. What are heroes for, if not to save the world? Ours do just that in stylish, exhilarating fashion, punctuating the BOPs and WHAMs and roars with hilarious discourse.
Not to compare actors to superheroes, but this cast could easily have exploded in our faces; like their characters, each of these actors is famous in his or her own right. Some are A-list while others hover just below, and it takes a persuasive genius (shall we call Whedon a Nick Fury of sorts?) to gather them and get them to fight for a common cause. Rumor has it Edward Norton’s ego was a bit too large to join this cast, but that’s fine. Ruffalo makes a perfect Banner and a great Hulk. Evans is charmingly earnest, delivering more in facial expressions than with lines. Downey, Jr. spouts dozens of one-liners that still have me chuckling fourteen hours later. Johansson and Renner play out a complex, tense relationship with subtle ease. Hemsworth is certainly a pretty face – though sorry, ladies, no shirtless Thor this time around – but he plays Thor comfortably and with a lack of humor that makes the character that much funnier. Hiddleston inhabits Loki with a frightening glee – the kind you associate with a future psychopath roasting ants with a magnifying glass. Yet every actor metaphorically doffs his hat to the next; you’ll see no scenery-chewing or one-up-manship in The Avengers. These guys genuinely play nice together, and that’s the key to a great ensemble cast.
For Whedon fans and comic aficionados alike, The Avengers is a nerdgasm, a playful and intelligent opening to the summer movie season (and be sure to stick around for a few minutes into the credits for a peek at the next step in the franchise). This year is going to be a doozie – before The Avengers, you’ll see new trailers for The Dark Knight Rises, Prometheus, The Amazing Spider-Man, Battleship, Brave, and Frankenweenie – in other words, all the big movies about which we movie nerds are preliminarily salivating. If The Avengers is any indication, this summer in theaters going to be nothing short of breathtaking.
[youtube width=”560″ height=”340″]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPoHPNeU9fc[/youtube]
100 Greatest Gangster Films
100 Greatest Gangster Films: King of New York, #77
Christopher Walken plays—as only Walken can—Frank White, a drug dealer whose release from prison sets the film and the violence in motion. It would be a stretch to say that White has returned from prison a changed man, but he has returned as a man with a mission.
A few years ago, a ranking member of the Bloods street gang in Newark, N.J. was picked up on a federal wiretap discussing members of his organization. Everyone was known by their street names, revealed Edwin Spears, whose “gangster name” was “Movelli.”
“Red Eye brought me home,” he said of the gang leader who had recruited him. “I’m under Red Eye in New Jersey and I’m under Frank White in New York.”
Rapper Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) referred to himself as the “black Frank White” 10 years earlier. According to some reports, the rapper had checked into a Los Angeles hotel as Frank White a few days before he was killed in a now infamous drive-by shooting.
The name Frank White, it seems, has street cred.
That’s part of the bizarre legacy of King of New York, director Abel Ferrara’s violent, underworld morality tale that wants to be an inner-city Robin Hood story, but lacks the nobility.
Christopher Walken plays—as only Walken can—Frank White, a drug dealer whose release from prison sets the film and the violence in motion. It would be a stretch to say that White has returned from prison a changed man, but he has returned as a man with a mission. He wants to raise $15 million to ensure that a hospital in the South Bronx—earmarked for closure in a fiscal crunch—is refurbished so that it can provide the same kind of medical benefits for the poor that New York City’s rich receive.
White and his entourage—including his lawyer and mistress Jennifer (Janet Julian)—hole up in a suite at the Plaza Hotel while his plan is set in motion. It’s a simple but logical approach: kill all your rivals and take their drugs and money.
“My feelings are dead,” White says after learning that the first of his rivals has been eliminated by his band of not-so-merry-but-oh-so-hopped-up hit men. “I feel no remorse.” Walken delivers that line with dry, understated sarcasm, sending out a clear signal that there is much more carnage to come.
Much of that carnage comes courtesy of White’s principal shooter, Jimmy Jump (Laurence Fishburne, here billed as Larry Fishburne). Test Tube (Steve Buscemi) is the organization’s chemist.
First a Hispanic drug dealer is blown away in a phone booth just outside a brothel he has visited. Then King Tito, a Colombian cocaine supplier, is gunned down in a hotel room along with three associates by Jimmy Jump, Test Tube and a few other White henchmen pretending to complete a drug buy. When Tito opens an attaché case that Jimmy has handed to him, he finds that it’s full of tampons instead of cash. He looks up incredulously and asks what they’re for.
“They’re for the bullet holes, motherfucker,” Jimmy replies as he and the others pull out guns and open fire.
It’s one of the first of several stylish but overblown shootouts that perhaps helps explain the film’s strong following in certain segments of the underworld. A mob clubhouse in Little Italy and a restaurant in Chinatown provide the backdrops for more violence as White consolidates his hold on the city’s drug trade.
His reign of terror plays out against his wheeling and dealing with politicos, whom he charms into helping get the hospital project on track. A woman who is introduced to White at a restaurant as he moves between his two worlds says it best: “I’ve heard a lot about you, and it’s all bad.”
But several political figures, including a councilman in whose district the hospital is located, don’t seem to care where White’s money is coming from as long as they can stand up and take credit.
A group of cops see things differently and set out to take White down. Things quickly turn personal. Lead detectives Dennis Gilley (David Caruso) and Thomas Flanigan (Wesley Snipes) eventually decide that to succeed, they have to take the law into their own hands.
Giving a black cop a decidedly Irish name like Flanigan is apparently screenwriter Nicholas St. John’s attempt at urban humor—along with having a guy named White lead a band of black gangsters.
While King of New York has its moments, they are drowned out by the incessant gunfire that is often a substitute for an actual plot.
HIT: The frustration of the cops trying to bring law and order to the drug underworld is real. That part of the story comes right out of daily headlines.
MISS: There’s a car chase across rain-soaked city streets that tries to mimic the classic scene in The French Connection. This chase, however, includes lots of gunfire at close range. Yet no one gets hit.
PIVOTAL SCENE: Gilley, Flanigan and other cops are in a bar watching a television report about a hospital fundraiser where White is hobnobbing with city power brokers. “Frank is a movie star,” Gilley says in disgust. “The King of New York. . . . This whole system favors the scumbag. We make thirty-six-five ($36,500) to risk our lives every night and Frank gets rich killing people.”
At that point, Gilley and Flanigan decide to stop playing by the rules.
BEST LINE: In a face-to-face with the commander of Gilley’s squad, White justifies his existence. “I never killed anybody that didn’t deserve it. This country spends $100 billion a year on getting high. That’s not because of me . . . I’m not your problem. I’m just a businessman.”
WHAT THEY WROTE AT THE TIME: “Abel Ferrara’s King of New York is all soft-core lighting and music video stylings—it’s an urban crime story with a Euro-disco flavor. . . . His specialty is a kind of hallucinatory tawdriness, and here he’s made a hepped-up film about drugs that plays as if the filmmakers themselves kept a healthy supply of the stuff at hand.”—Hal Hinson, Washington Post
VIOLENCE LEVEL: Off the charts.
BODY COUNT: Thirty-two, possibly higher. The shootouts are filmed from so many different angles and in so many different shadings that it’s impossible to be sure.
***
Join us as we count down the greatest gangster movies of all time — a new entry every Thursday! Click here to see what you’ve missed so far.
[Reprinted from The Ultimate Book of Gangster Movies by George Anastasia and Glen Macnow. Available from Running Press, a member of The Perseus Books Group. Copyright © 2011.]
Trending
-
Blog-Music2 days ago
Album review: Deuce’s Nine Lives
-
Movies & TV2 days ago
House Recap: ‘The C-Word’ (Season 8, Episode 19)
-
Movies & TV2 days ago
The Office Recap: Turf War (Season 8, Episode 23)
-
Performing Arts2 days ago
Broadway Review: Nice Work If You Can Get It
-
Blog-Video Games2 days ago
In the Therapist’s Chair: Kingdom Hearts and Minecraft
-
Movies2 days ago
Movie Review: The Avengers
-
Movies & TV2 days ago
Community Recap: Course Listing Unavailable (Season 3, Episode 18)
-
Games2 days ago
Video Game Review: Fez
You must be logged in to post a comment Login