Biography
Henry Adams and the Making of America by Garry Wills
In Adams, Wills has chosen a slippery, famously evasive subject. Henry Adams (1838-1918) was an eccentric, morbidly private little man.
- Henry Adams and the Making of America
- Houghton Mifflin, 448 pp.
Adams Redux
With his new book, Henry Adams and the Making of America, Garry Wills takes on the pleasant task of breathing life into one of the major but forgotten works of American history, Henry Adams’s nine-volume History of the United States During the Administrations of Thomas Jefferson and James Madison. In doing so, Wills is dead set on reviving the reputation of Adams as a historian, going so far as attempting to establish him as the foremost American historical writer of the nineteenth century.
In Adams, Wills has chosen a slippery, famously evasive subject. Henry Adams (1838-1918) was an eccentric, morbidly private little man. He was idealistic and romantic, idiosyncratic, cerebral, and sensuous, always in the grip of some passion. Any account of his life must begin with the overbearing and inescapable circumstance that dominated his life: he was, for both good and ill, an Adams, a great-grandson of one American president and the grandson of another. Across his long life, Adams was a diplomat, an accomplished journalist, and a novelist of some talent. He was also a historian, a religious thinker, and a sly litterateur who deftly melded fiction, some would say lies, and autobiography. Through these endeavors, Adams became an American polymath, a ubiquitous gadfly, sometimes rising to real greatness and refreshing originality. At other times, however, and too often, he was merely an opera bouffe Herodotus, a minor Montaigne, a small-scale St. Augustine.
Apt characterization of Adams and his writings, therefore, is a treacherous task, far more frequently attempted than achieved. Both the man and his books are often unjustly reviled, and just as often unjustly praised. Much of this divergence, which unfortunately is not pursued by Wills with sufficient vigor, can be attributed to the jagged contradictions of both the man and the body of work that he left behind. This was a man who was capable of finely etched, penetrating passages, Hogarthian pen portraits, and wide-ranging social, cultural, and political analysis that rested on impeccable research. He was also capable of pure flap-doodle, and he wrote reams of it. He was born to power but walked away from it in mid-career. He was a promising journalist but seems to have lacked the grit for the long haul. He was a pioneering historian, both in methodology and as the creator of Harvard’s graduate history department, yet he later expressed the most despairing assessments of the entire historical enterprise. Adams entered public life as an optimistic advocate of the American democratic experiment and, by the time of his famous, autobiographical The Education of Henry Adams, he was a crusty, acerbic elitist who had lost faith in both democracy and human progress. As he mellowed with age, Adams wrote impassioned descriptions of the religious mentalité of the high middle ages in Mont Saint Michel and Chartres, but he ended his days as a hidebound atheist, bowing to materialism, nearly worshipping the power of the electric dynamo. It is small wonder that such a man could manage to be so widely misunderstood.
Wills has shown wisdom, therefore, in his concentration on the historical volumes rather than the man, although that exposes him to the accusation of some superficiality in his treatment of the complicated, deeply conflicted Adams. What such an approach does permit, however, is the style that has become Wills’s forte, close reading and powerful, argumentative, unrelenting interpretation of a text. Though Wills has at times carried the method to the point of excess, no one does it better.
Wills begins his defense of Adams’s history by posing the question of why it should be so forgotten today. After all, this historical masterwork treats directly two giants of the nation’s founding, Jefferson and Madison. At a time when the shelves of the nation’s bookstores groan under the weight of similar subject matter, one could reasonably expect at least a small burst of interest in a work so assiduously researched and so elegantly written.
Wills believes that one reason these volumes are so seldom read in our era is that they have come to be entirely overshadowed by another work of Adams, the famous The Education of Henry Adams. Some view that work as the greatest American nonfiction literary work of the past century, and it has become a staple in English departments everywhere. Adams’s history, as a result, has fallen into the shadows and has been relegated to the level of a minor work by a major writer. Wills views this as shameful and spends several hundred well-researched, thought-filled pages explaining why we should go to the not inconsiderable effort of poring through hundreds of pages that have by now been appreciably superseded by more than a century of subsequent research.
Along the way, Wills addresses the attitudes of many professional historians towards Adams, which he finds more disconcerting and less honest than those of the broader public. The reputation of Adams’s history of the early republic, aside from its literary merits, has never been high among historians because so many have believed it to be an unabashed defense of two important political enemies of Jefferson and Madison, John Adams and John Quincy Adams. In that view, all criticisms that Henry Adams made of Jefferson and Madison, from his comments that Jefferson was a subject worthy of Beaumarchais, to the failure of Jefferson’s embargo, to Madison’s inept foreign policy and his stumbling direction as commander-in-chief, were all parts of a none-too-subtle attempt by Adams to retrieve family honor.
In Wills’s view, such estimations of Adams reveal a deep ignorance of his real attitudes and family history. Some of that ignorance, of course, could be repaired by actually reading the texts, and Wills expresses a sense of scandal that many critics, especially those within the historical profession, seem never to have done so. This ignorance protects them from the facts. In reality, Henry always sought to be less Adamsy, hated Boston, disliked New England, and considered many in his family to be canting hypocrites. As Wills shows, Henry prided himself on what he unmathematically referred to as the quarter taint of southern blood that he believed he had inherited from his beloved part-English, part-Marylander grandmother, Louisa, who was not an Adams by birth. In addition, he had a low opinion of the political ability of John Adams and considered his grandfather, John Quincy, to have been an austere man, too cunning by half, a man willing to sacrifice all at the altar of ambition, even the well-being of his immediate family. As an adult, Henry lived out his life far from the family dysfunctions and family home in Quincy, Massachusetts, establishing himself in Washington and Paris, and carrying his family resentments to his grave. As Wills persuasively shows, any criticisms that Adams leveled at Jefferson and Madison were at least honestly held.
Wills also believes that the criticisms of Adams for his purported defense of the Adamses ignores the real admiration that he felt and expressed for the achievements of Jefferson and Madison. Adams believed that those two presidents, despite their southern penchant for decentralized government and jealously protected local rights, ironically took actions that greatly expanded the scope of the federal government, providing a unifying and modernizing effect on the nation. As Wills argues, this raised them even further in Adams’s estimation, showing them to have been pragmatists at heart rather than mere ideologues. For example, Jefferson used presidential authority that could not be found in the constitution to obtain the vast Louisiana Territory from France. In a similar vein, his declaration of a trade embargo against Britain and France, as well as the overbearing steps he took to enforce it, were unprecedented and greatly expanded the power of the presidency and the role of the federal government in national life. By the end of the War of 1812, the United States had greatly increased its industrial capacity, revamped its professional military capabilities, and flexed its muscle in the international arena. Adams’s history tells why he believed that by 1817, when Madison stepped down from the presidency, the United States had become a proud and unified nation, enjoying the loyalty of its citizens, rather than remaining a backward, loosely affiliated agglomeration of bickering states, divided by distance, ideology, petty feuds, and regional loyalties.
Wills demonstrates throughout that Adams’s work on Jefferson and Madison deserves greater attention because Adams was, simply put, a superb and highly original historian. For example, he was the first to pursue the story of the Jefferson and Madison administrations from an international perspective. Adams gives us not only Jefferson and Madison, but he also gives us Godoy, Bonaparte, Talleyrand, and Pitt. He was able to achieve this because he was at the forefront of an important sea change in American historical methodology, spending large amounts of his personal fortune gaining access to European archives. That is why Adams’s history is more than fluffy claims about this and that, more than weak inferences and conjecture. It is centered on documents, chased down on both sides of the Atlantic, painstakingly collected, and copied by hand. In short, Wills’s Adams was a seminal figure in the birth and development of professional American historical scholarship.
None of this, however, should obscure the chief reason for returning to Adams’s nine volumes, which is that they offer the pleasures of truly great literature, superbly imagined, written with lucidity and ease, and dripping with irony. With Henry Adams and the Making of America, Garry Wills proves himself to be a match for his subject, offering us the unusual example of one man’s history book about another man’s history books that is rich in conception, vigorous in an argument, and a sheer intellectual delight.
Leslie Kitchen is a journalist and historian who lives in southern California. He is a graduate of the University of Washington where he studied under the distinguished David H. Pinkney. Mr. Kitchen believes that the study of history is our least fallible guide to human nature, as well as to the corollary question of what man can achieve and become.
Biography
Hamilton, Adams, Jefferson: The Politics of Enlightenment and the American Founding
Study of the American founding fathers has become a hothouse industry. The capacity of the American reading public to absorb volume after volume on Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Hamilton, Franklin, Madison, and others, has no limits in sight.
- Hamilton, Adams, Jefferson: The Politics of Enlightenment and the American Founding by Darren Staloff
- Hill and Wang, 432 pp.
Elusive Dreams and Untried Schemes
The study of the American founding fathers has become a hothouse industry. The capacity of the American reading public to absorb volume after volume on Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Hamilton, Franklin, Madison, and others, has no limits in sight. We seem to think that if we could truly understand the founders, even across the yawning divide of more than two centuries, we would better understand our nation and ourselves. That view has become an unchallengeable item of faith, and the bestseller lists reflect it.
Darren Staloff’s Hamilton, Adams, Jefferson: The Politics of Enlightenment and the American Founding continues in this vein. This is the work of a fine scholar, thoughtful, infectious in its enthusiasm, and briskly argued. Along the way, Staloff exhibits real skill, even outright intellectual legerdemain, in drawing the reader inside the primary documents to show the common sources of the thought of his three protagonists, while simultaneously delineating how they departed from each other, and how those departures created separate lines of political thought that continue to this day.
The more uncharitable among us might consider all of this as merely one more story of dead white men and, as far as that argument can take us, they would be correct. Staloff, however, takes us beyond such concerns and gives us a sustained and coherent account of what our forebears thought about political possibility and how what they thought continues to inform and channel our ideas about who we are and what we can achieve within the sphere of political activity.
Staloff maintains that Hamilton, Adams, and Jefferson were awash in the ideas of the European Enlightenment and that their ideas and actions would be unrecognizable without reference to it. In doing so, he is taking sides in an old argument within American historiography concerning the intellectual genesis of the American experiment and what constitutes our core as a people. During the Cold War, American scholars often looked upon the Enlightenment heritage as a source of abstract and baneful theories and ideologies that could only lead to Utopian attempts to reconstruct human nature and society. Too much thinking and too much abstraction, in this view, resulted in communist revolutions and the hypertrophy of the state. America, on the other hand, was anti-Utopian, conceived on no grand plan, but instead in the light of everyday experience.
Daniel Boorstin, an eminent historian and an intellectual curmudgeon of the first order, led this assault on ideology. What differentiated Americans from other peoples, he claimed, was that they found themselves on the edge of a frontier, both physically and intellectually, and that they forged a common national experience not through applying vast ideas to their problems, but through finding pragmatic, piecemeal solutions to the challenges of daily life. The idea was that Americans really had no ideas. They were not European theorizers, they were clear-eyed, practical men who had neither taste nor time for applying enormous programmatic schemes. The entire European background simply dropped out. Of course, the absurdity and anti-historical nature of this line of argument did nothing to prevent it from becoming quite widespread and quite respectable among American academics.
Staloff, on the other hand, more sensibly views early America as an extension of Europe. America may have been a far-flung outpost, but it was peopled by Europeans who brought their ideas with them, studied European texts, and understood political life through the lens of European experience, from Greece and Rome, through Cromwell, Hume, Montesquieu, Smith, and Rousseau. The American Revolution and the founding of the United States coincided with the high tide of European Enlightenment and our founders looked to it with hope and excitement. They eagerly sought to apply European ideas to the American context.
The author is careful to note that the study of what constituted the Enlightenment is a contested field. Our attitude toward it is inevitably intertwined with how we define it. For the purposes of understanding Hamilton, Adams, and Jefferson, he seeks a broad definition that most scholars could agree upon, regardless of particular points of controversy. Staloff sees the Enlightenment as a body of thought and a temperament that provided Americans with a modern, secular world view characterized by religious toleration, free speech, representative government, and a desire for headlong, unfettered commercial activity. It provided the promise of social transformation, a successful challenge of authority, and the dissolution of anachronistic or unproductive traditions. It provided the avenue for an escape from the dead weight of the past. That was the primary attraction for those charged with the founding of a new nation.
Staloff is clearly stunned by the figure of Hamilton, the man who bestrode early America like a colossus, and the one among the three giants understudy who was most active in laying the theoretical foundations of the early republic and then channeling the directions of its development. He goes so far as to call Hamilton’s vision the “fulfillment of the politics of Enlightenment.” Hamilton drew on Hume and Adam Smith and promoted the idea of a nation with a strong, stable, well-funded, centralized government, capable of absorbing and balancing all manner of public corruption, one that would draw its strength from revenues garnered from the growth of commercial and industrial interests. That is, what he envisioned and sought was a modern industrial nation capable of maintaining domestic tranquility and vigorously pursuing its interests on the world stage. Hamilton saw America as the pre-eminent modern society, wealthy and efficient. It was a vision that could be applauded by any good Republican from Lincoln through Hoover to Reagan and both Bushes.
By Staloff’s account, Jefferson was a more complicated, intellectually conflicted, and philosophically subtle figure. Evaluation of the author of the Declaration of Independence as a libertarian is fraught with difficulty for he was explicitly a racist, an inveterate defender of America’s slaveocracy, and, quite possibly, a sexual predator. The counterweight to that was his capacious intellect and his real connections to the Enlightenment’s general emancipatory thrust. Jefferson possessed a remarkable Enlightenment resume. He can be viewed as having been among our nation’s first anthropologists. He was an able legislator and legislative reformer. He was the nation’s greatest architect. He was at home in both ancient and modern languages. He was an accomplished botanist. Above all, he was, at least in print, a superb rhetorician who articulated the nation’s highest ideals, giving flight to phrases that continue to inspire and define us.
According to Staloff, Jefferson absorbed the great body of Enlightenment thought at a time when a series of intellectual compromises had brought its contradictory elements into a state of satisfying equipoise. Jefferson, of course, was a little too intellectually restless for such sterility. He reworked several of the main lines of thought for himself, decided on what was for him true, attractive, or useful, then distilled it through the filter of his powerful imagination into a principled vision. Jefferson’s unique sensibility and his powers of expression made this democratic ethos powerful and dramatic. According to Staloff, he became more than a statesman, he became a Romantic poet, creating a politics of the heart, a politics of the common man, untrammeled by the idiocies of the past and the depredations of aristocracies and kings.
Adams, a much more difficult to characterize figure, is clearly the fly in the ointment. He was an eminently learned man, a first-rate constitutional theorist, yet he left no single, coherent political philosophy for his nation. At times he was a demagogue, at others quite capable of courting unpopularity and glorying in it. He was a power-monger who distrusted power and a democratic politician who distrusted the people. He was vain, irritable to the point of cantankerousness, and tortured by his Puritan conscience to the point of idiosyncrasy. He was also our most astute critic of the brilliant, but erratic Hamilton and the idealistic, but hypocritical Jefferson.
Adams absorbed the Enlightenment, but he also transcended it. As Staloff points out, he was, early in his career, a champion of the Enlightenment idea of social and political progress based on the spread of education and the exercise of government by politically sophisticated philosophes. Experience in the wide world of affairs later taught him, however, that education brought power to the few without preventing them from using it in corrupt and self-serving ways. According to Staloff, Adams came to the view that education was a crucial source of social inequality, creating a corrupt new aristocracy of intellectuals. The well-placed and informed few would rule the uninformed many, to the detriment of democratic ideals. Although Adams continued to value enlightenment and the scientific study of politics and history, he also came to see that simple faith in the Enlightenment was based on a shallow conception of human nature and, like other faiths, was impervious to contradictory evidence. He never abandoned his hopes for an enlightened, democratic America, but his knowledge of history, the effects of power, and his Puritan skepticism of the goodness of human nature led him to a sober and more sophisticated assessment of the limits and efficacy of political activity. Staloff’s recounting of this re-education of John Adams is stark, dramatic, and eye-opening.
With this book, Staloff has offered us an account of the intellectual careers of Hamilton, Adams, and Jefferson that is both entertaining and enlightening. One might caution that the author has attempted to trace the lines of development from a single body of thought, albeit a crucial and formidable one. Too narrow a concentration on that single body of thought can lead to an explanation of the roots of the American nation that is too simple, because too monocausal. Furthermore, concentration on Enlightenment texts can also lead to a picture of the founding that is a bit too coherent and too tidy. One must keep in mind that American revolutionary theorists and founders were intellectual omnivores. They pillaged the entire corpus of Western social and political thought and experience for examples, ideas, and justifications that could be utilized in realizing their desires. The authors of classical antiquity, Reformation theologians, British empiricism, and commonwealthmen, as well as Enlightenment philosophers, were pillaged, often without scholarly care or ideological or logical consistency. There was a mad push for gaining and sustaining independence. America was founded in a fit of impatient grasping and theorizing. With these caveats, Mr. Staloff’s learned elucidation of these matters is highly recommended.
Leslie Kitchen is a journalist and historian who lives in southern California. He is a graduate of the University of Washington where he studied under the distinguished David H. Pinkney. Mr. Kitchen believes that the study of history is our least fallible guide to human nature, as well as to the corollary question of what man can achieve and become.
Biography
Chuck Hagel: Moving Forward – by Charlyne Berens
Some less than exhaustive research suggests that this book is a first: a campaign biography published by an academic press. The author is a professor of journalism at the University of Nebraska, a public institution which is also the seat of the publisher.
Chuck Hagel Tests the Presidential Waters
Some less than exhaustive research suggests that this book is a first: a campaign biography published by an academic press. The author is a professor of journalism at the University of Nebraska, a public institution which is also the seat of the publisher.
Charles Timothy Hagel, Republican, has served since 1997 as one of the two United States Senators from Nebraska. The purpose of the book comes clear in its final chapter, which concludes that Mr. Hagel may be “going for the big one,” a possible election to the Presidency in 2008. Since the book appeared, there have been reports that he will soon announce his candidacy; he had, however, not done so as of the beginning of January 2007.
- Chuck Hagel: Moving Forward by Charlyne Berens
- University of Nebraska Press, 223 pp.
One wonders whether Professor Berens and the University of Nebraska Press have set an example with this book that will be followed by others. Nebraska’s other Senator, Ben Nelson, is a Democrat. So far, the catalog of the University of Nebraska Press lacks any works on him. Nor, for example, does one find any works on George W. Bush published by university presses in Texas, or by the presses of the two universities where he studied, Yale and Harvard. Perhaps, though, this reviewer is behind the times. He still fails, for example, to understand how publishers can permit authors to tamper with history under the label of “literary nonfiction.” (One such author says she has “taken very few liberties with the historical record.” Does that not take her work wholly out of the nonfiction category?)
Senator Hagel has, in any case, led an interesting, productive, and in many ways admirable life. Professor Berens describes with considerable frankness his childhood and youth. By the time Chuck Hagel was fifteen years old he, his parents, and his three younger brothers had lived in five Nebraska towns, as his father repeatedly changed jobs. We are told that his father had a drinking problem, but that he was not abusive. Perhaps the more important fact for Chuck Hagel’s development was that the parents attended church, and the sons did, too–and that the father died at 39 when Chuck was a high-school junior, and a new burden fell on the eldest son. He seems to have lived up to his responsibilities. Berens quotes one of his brothers as saying that he did not try to function as a father, “but as the head male in the pack.” He also worked at a variety of jobs, during and between school terms, but that was not unusual for a Midwestern boy.
The first question about Hagel’s character that may rise in readers’ minds–remember that we are examining a man who seeks the most challenging job in America if not the world–comes with his college years. He tried two colleges but left both. In each case, a pinched nerve prevented him from playing football, but perhaps more important was that at nineteen he was, the author says, “unsettled.” Like many other young men, he did some drinking. But then he went to Minneapolis, and while working at odd jobs he successfully completed a one-year course at the Brown Institute of Radio and Television. Although our author does not say so, a number of graduates of the Institute (now Brown College) have had successful media careers, e.g. Tim Russell of “A Prairie Home Companion.” Hagel came back to Nebraska in 1967 and went to work for a radio station in Lincoln, but Uncle Sam wanted him.
In 1967 American military involvement in Vietnam was deepening, and America drafted its young men. College students could obtain deferment from the draft. Berens says that Hagel’s draft board “…suggested to him that he reenroll in college if he wanted to avoid Vietnam. It was perfectly legal, but Hagel declined the offer…He told the draft board he’d like to volunteer immediately for the army. The board members were stunned.”
This account stuns. The draft board would have been derelict in its duty–which was to secure young men for military service–if it had urged a particular young man to take steps to avoid being called up. But no young man then had to be told there were student deferments. And volunteering for the draft was nothing unusual. Many men who wanted to get in, and out, of the army as fast as they could do the same thing; volunteering simply put one’s name on the callup list above those who did not volunteer.
What is more important than any of the above is the fact that Chuck Hagel went to Vietnam as a private, eventually was promoted to sergeant and squad leader, fought bravely, and returned home after a year with several decorations, including two Purple Hearts for battle wounds. (His brother Tom, who served with him, came home with three Purple Hearts.)
By this point, it seems, Hagel had cast off what might be called his youthful lassitude. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, found what at first was a temporary job with a Nebraska Congressman in Washington, and began, as Berens says, to climb Capitol Hill–and not just Capitol Hill. He went to work for Firestone Tire’s Washington office and became the company’s chief lobbyist. He went to work for Ronald Reagan’s Presidential campaign and was rewarded after Reagan’s 1980 victory by being made the deputy administrator of the then Veterans Administration. Next, he went into the cellular telephone business and made millions. For a time he headed the United Service Organization. From what Berens tells us, he did an excellent job of restructuring the USO, an organization that had been helping American military personnel since World War II and badly needed streamlining. In the mid-1990s, Hagel returned to Omaha and joined an investment banking firm, the McCarthy Group, in which he continues to have a sizable interest today. In 1996, Hagel ran for the Senate and won, and was reelected in 2002 for a new six-year term which will end in January 2009, the month when a new President is to take office.
Berens’ account of Hagel’s Senate years is no more critical than what she writes about his earlier life. On the environment, for example, we read without comment by the author or others that Hagel–a leader in Senate opposition to the Kyoto Protocol–now acknowledges that global warming is an important question, or at least “a big deal to our allies.” A balanced portrait of Mr. Hagel might have made clear that overall he scores low on environmental protection. The latest scorecard of the League of Conservation Voters gives Hagel just 14%. (This League is not a leftwing group; its board includes, for example, Theodore Roosevelt IV, a Republican and managing director of Lehman Brothers.) Hagel’s Republican rival, Senator John McCain of Arizona, scores 29%. Of his Democratic rivals in the Senate, Hilary Clinton of New York gets 71%, and Barack Obama of Illinois 100%. And while Hagel might prefer that America not focus on global warming, Iowa’s Democratic governor, Tom Vilsack, is putting the problem at the forefront of his campaign for the Presidency.
Chuck Hagel, says our author, has had a lifelong fascination with foreign affairs. He pushed successfully to join the Foreign Relations Committee when he joined the Senate. He has been deeply concerned with the problems the United States faces in Iraq and the Middle East, warning in late November 2006 of “impending disaster” in Iraq. Since the release of the report of the Baker-Hamilton Commission on December 6, 2006, Hagel has emphasized, in general agreement with Baker and Hamilton, the need for the U.S. to pursue an Iraq settlement not just with the parties in Iraq but with Iraq’s neighbors and the international community. All this puts Senator Hagel at some odds with President Bush. The main question, although our author does not mention it, is to what extent Senator Hagel should, or can, as a Republican candidate distance himself from the Republican now in the White House.
Peter Bridges is a former ambassador to Somalia and cofounder of the Elk Mountains Hikers Club in Colorado. He was born in New Orleans, grew up in Chicago, and studied at Dartmouth College and Columbia University. Aside from CLR, his articles, essays, and reviews have appeared in the "Christian Science Monitor," "Foreign Service Journal," "Los Angeles Times," "Michigan Quarterly Review," "Notes and Records of the Royal Society of London," "Virginia Quarterly Review," "Washington Times," and elsewhere.
Biography
The Last Victorian: John Buchan and the Hannay Quartet
But, even more importantly, he also struck the first modern note in the evolution of the genre with respect to the degree of personal doubt and insecurity that over-shadows the mission – the same note, albeit greatly amplified, that is found in the novels of such well-known successors as Eric Ambler, Graham Greene, and John Le Carré, whose spy stories may be correctly seen, in part at least, as a continuance of John Buchan and the Hannay Quartet.
A certain great European power makes a hobby of her spy system, and her methods are not too particular. Since she pays by piecework her blackguards are not likely to stick at a murder or two.
~ John Buchan, The Thirty-Nine Steps, 1915
Author and statesman, John Buchan (1875-1940) was an extraordinarily prolific writer whose works include a four-volume history of World War I; biographies of Julius Caesar, Sir Walter Scott, and Oliver Cromwell; a textbook for accountants: The Law According to the Taxation of Foreign Income; and numerous collections of essays and poetry. But while he also held a number of influential political posts such as Lord High Commissioner of the Church of Scotland (1933-34) and Governor General of Canada (1935-40), he is perhaps best remembered for his espionage fiction, the success of which overshadowed not only his other literary accomplishments but also the varied and prestigious work he work he carried out as a British public servant.
Buchan’s most celebrated novels are the four espionage stories featuring the prototypical Buchan hero, Richard Hannay: The Thirty Nine Steps (1915), Greenmantle (1916), Mr. Standfast (1919), and The Three Hostages (1924). And although his work in the genre is by no means confined to the “Hannay Quartet,” taken together, they provide perhaps the best examples of, not only Buchan’s reliance upon his experience as an intelligence officer, but also his marked engagement with world geopolitical events as a backdrop to his fiction.
In retrospect, Buchan emerges as central to the evolution of the genre for his stories reflect the penetration of enemy espionage networks, depict solitary agents and lonely escapes, and, most importantly, expose the thin veneer that stands between civilized behavior and barbarism even in the most elegant London drawing rooms. For his time, Buchan defined the spy story formula and from the 1915 release of The Thirty-Nine Steps, until the 1963 appearance of Alec Lemas, the cynical British spy in Le Carré’s The Spy Who Came in From the Cold, the formula remained firmly tied to Buchan.1
John Buchan was born in Scotland, won a bursary to study at Glasgow University and then pursued the classics at Brasenose College, Oxford. After graduating, he read for the bar and worked as an author and journalist, contributing to Blackwood’s Magazine and The Spectator, before joining the staff of Lord Milner, High Commissioner to South Africa, in 1901. Buchan spent the next two years dealing with the reconstruction of South Africa following the Boer War before returning to London. From 1903 to 1906 he worked as a barrister and explored a writing career, publishing numerous short stories and works of nonfiction. In 1907 he was made a director of the publishing firm Thomas Nelson & Son, and in 1910 published Prester John, an adventure tale set in South Africa.
During the First World War, Buchan was attached as a temporary Lieutenant Colonel to the headquarters staff of the British Army in France and, when Lord George became Prime Minister, he was made Director of Information, followed by a period as Director of Intelligence. It was in France that Buchan first made the acquaintance of an army officer named Edmund Ironside who had recently been selected to command the Allied forces at Archangel and was concerned with intelligence operations in Russia. Buchan later admitted that it was on Ironside – later to become Field Marshal Lord Ironside – that he modeled his fictional character of Richard Hannay, the expatriate Scot who protected British interests from German spies in the months preceding the outbreak of the war. Hannay became the very model of the “clubland hero” – a sophisticated denizen of London’s elite male clubs who could turn his good breeding, talents, and leisure time to the pursuit of patriotic espionage and, of course, the preservation of King and Country.
In The Thirty-Nine Steps, Buchan sets the stage for most of his espionage fiction as far as premise and intrigue are concerned. As the plot unfolds, Hannay, a mining engineer by profession, has just returned to London after a long stay in South Africa when he meets an American journalist named Scudder who tells of an international assassination plan. But Scudder is murdered and Hannay realizes that he himself is the prime suspect. Hannay suddenly finds himself in a kind of no mans’ land in which he alone has any inkling of the dastardly plot by enemies – namely the Germans – to undermine the military capability of the British Navy by stealing its secret plans. But this knowledge leaves him isolated and vulnerable, a citizen pitting his wits against not only enemy powers but also against the police who want Hannay as the prime suspect in Scudder’s murder. Hannay soon escapes to Scotland and, like anybody on the run, is expressly concerned with his own survival. As events move forward Hannay sees that his own fate and even his identity is inextricably linked with the survival of the British fleet and with the even larger issues of national survival that depend on the fleet. But in true Victorian fashion – seriousness combined with eccentricity and adventurousness with propriety – Buchan’s remarkable sense of duty and righteousness plays through: Instead of despair, we find that Hannay is only empowered by the urgency of the position in which he finds himself, for the Empire, at all costs, must be preserved.2
Hannay possesses but one clue to resolve his predicament: a cryptic note found inside the deceased Scudder’s notebook. The note reads: Thirty-nine steps – I counted them – High Tide 10:17 pm.3 After some thought, Hannay correctly deduces that this refers to the location of the anarchists’ beach house. Ultimately, Sir Walter Bullivant of the Foreign Office comes to Hannay’s assistance. This is a development that not only underlines Hannay’s earlier solitariness and desperation, but it also suggests that access to the corridors of power is the means through which some measure of “institutional responsibility” for Hannay’s actions is achieved. Without this ratification, Hannay’s activities could be considered to be “outside the law” and this would run counter to Buchan’s notion of service to, once again, King and Country. In this context, the entry of Sir Walter – who remains a recurring presence in the Hannay Quartet – enables the letter of “national interest” to authenticate the novel’s spirit of adventure. Hannay cannot be seen simply as a freelancing, possibly rogue individual, but rather as a tool of the government, drawing out the enemy so that they may be properly dealt with in the manner proscribed by law.
For Buchan, who some correctly suggest was the last of the Victorians, the agent was a moral soldier fortified not only by a mandate from political authority but also by inherited and unquestioned values of decency, tenacity, obedience and devotion to country. His orders are to maintain the world as it is; otherwise, anarchy will prevail.4 To this end, Buchan sought to provide an inner spirit to the spy novel, giving it a capacity to express, in terms of contemporary international politics and intrigue, his own longing for what was then the recently past era of British imperialism and the world-conquering boldness and personal heroism that marked its triumphs.5 And he succeeded. The Thirty-Nine Steps struck exactly the right note and, disregarding its more melodramatic episodes, it had all the right ingredients of the successful spy story: topicality in the midst of war, an exciting chase in which the spy-catcher is pursued by the spy’s agents, and a series of cinematic situations amidst the splendid background scenery of moor and mountain which made the book a natural for Alfred Hitchcock who adapted it for the screen in 1935.6
Greenmantle has the same basic thriller ingredients and takes Hannay on a mission to the Near East to foil a German-backed jihad. Again drawn from actual geopolitical alliances, this plot reflects contemporary British concerns of Turkey’s entry into the war and, in particular, of German attempts to enlist Islamic Turks in support of the German war effort. Greenmantle also moves espionage fiction out of its geographic absorption with Britain and the Continent and, again with an eye to Victorian England, marginally reawakens the imperial adventure story fostered by Kim, Rudyard Kipling’s 1901 colonial spy novel. Mr. Standfast follows a similar thread and paints a vivid story of the climax of the war on the western front and Germany’s spring 1918 offensive in which now Brigadier Hannay plays a leading role by foiling a German spy plot before returning to his army division where he sees the war to its conclusion.
In the last novel of the quartet, The Three Hostages, we find Hannay – now lord of Fosse Manor and married with a young son – retired to the country after his distinguished service in the First World War. But before long, a national crisis arrives and Hannay once again responds to the call of duty. The villain in this adventure is Dominick Medina who, upon first impression, seems every bit the handsome, witty, scholar and sportsman. But Medina also has a darker side in that he possesses a Svengali-like ability to bend men’s minds to his own will. The three hostages of the title are the victims of an international conspiracy – with Medina at its center – to hypnotize members of the families of important public figures and then manipulate them for criminal ends.
Buchan’s sense of place is discriminating and he makes that sense work for his readers much in the manner of Arthur Conan Doyle. Through landscape Buchan establishes a sense of moral as well as natural order: the forest cover, the streams (always called by their appropriate Scots or Irish name), the mountains and lakes of the country. By establishing the kind of place in which the action will occur, Buchan subtly tells the reader how to respond to any disturbance within that place while simultaneously remaining within its natural order. He was also considerably more aware of the “writer’s tricks” that the spy novel required, especially its pushing chance and happenstance to the outer limits of probability. In the dedication to The Thirty-Nine Steps, Buchan defines the story as “romance where the incidents defy probabilities, and march just inside the borders of the possible.”7 Yet Buchan’s “borders of the possible” are conveyed not through the narrator’s insistence, but rather through his establishment of a fictional sense of place amid real-life events, characters and topical concerns.
Although Buchan seemed not to take his spy stories too seriously, they are undoubtedly the expression, or perhaps even the fantasy life of a man who found himself on the forefront of the momentous social and political changes being threatened – and to a considerable extent brought into being – by the historical events of the first thirty years of the twentieth century.8 A period which, in Buchan’s view, translated into the promise of clandestine adventure, wherein the protagonist must save the day instead of seizing it, the latter being his supposedly natural inclination.
While Buchan did indeed modernize the spy novel, he did so not only by placing the Hannay Quartet in the then politically and technologically correct “here and now,” but also by permeating his stories with a certain plausible worldliness that reflected the actual concerns, dangers, and challenges of his own generation. But, even more importantly, he also struck the first modern note in the evolution of the genre with respect to the degree of personal doubt and insecurity that over-shadows the mission – the same note, albeit greatly amplified, that is found in the novels of such well-known successors as Eric Ambler, Graham Greene, and John Le Carré, whose spy stories may be correctly seen, in part at least, as a continuance of John Buchan and the Hannay Quartet.9
While serving as Governor-General of Canada, John Buchan died from a stroke on February 6, 1940. After a state funeral he was cremated and his ashes returned to England on the British warship HMS Orion for final burial at Elsfield, a small village near Oxford where Buchan had purchased the manor in 1920. As for Richard Hannay, he lives on and prospers. Following the Hitchcock adaptation, additional film versions of The 39 Steps were released in 1959 and 1978, while, most recently, Robert Towne – the Oscar-winning writer of Chinatown and Mission: Impossible – announced that he had made an agreement to write and direct an updated version of the novel.
Brett F. Woods received his Ph.D. in Literature from the University of Essex, England.
patrick j walsh
August 13, 2007 at 5:06 pm
correction –
The last sentence above should read –
“Mr. Wills is in the strange position of professing to be a Catholic, but not accepting what the Church teaches. This is a bit like being a member of a labor union but being against collective bargaining”
patrick walsh
patrick j walsh
June 20, 2007 at 8:44 pm
Just started reading Wills’s book. I think he is correct on Adams as superb historian, but think his interpretation of Adams’ position on Jefferson is not correct.
Adams is critical of Jefferson who he sees as overcome by events -” a grasshopper”. Henry Adams was not an ideologue I suspect not a nationalist of the Wills/Lincoln type.
Mr Wills in an intellectual who often turns ideas to suit his tastes. He does the same in in his purported Catholicism. Being Catholic is accepting on reason what the Church magisterium teaches. Mr Wills does do so and is in the strange position of professing what he does not believe kind of like belonging to a labor union but being against collective bargaining.